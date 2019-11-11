Published on 11.11.2019 at 11h03 by JournalduCameroun

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon go to camp today to begin preparing for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde and Rwanda.

Head coach Toni Conceçaio has welcomed the first group of players as they hold their first training session at the Yaounde Military stadium at 11hoo.

The head coach will later hold a press conference today at 4pm at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium. A couple of players have arrived including Fabrice Olinga, Fabrice Ondoua, Jean-Charles Casteleto, Christian Bassogog, Haschou Kerrido, Eric Maxime Choupo Moting and Ganago Ignatius.

Arnaud Djoum is expected to arrive camp by midday while the rest of the players are expected to complete the camp later this evening.

Hosts of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon face Cape Verde on July 13 before tackling Rwanda four days later.