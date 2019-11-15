Afcon 2021: Mozambique tops Group F after beating Rwanda

Mozambique moved to the summit of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group F, thanks to a 2-0 victory against Rwanda in a tie played at Maputo’s Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto on Thursday night.The Mambas sealed victory courtesy of two first half goals and defended well to fend off a spirited fight back by the Wasps of Rwanda.

The victory moved the Mambas two points clear of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Cape Verde who played to a goalless draw on Wednesday night.

Rwanda will be hoping to bounce back when they face the Indomitable Lions in Kigali on Sunday.

Cameroon has qualified for the finals as hosts but is taking part in the qualifying campaign to gain competitive match practice. This means that only one team will progress to the finals from Group F.