AFCON 2021: Nigeria’s Mimi Fawaz, Cameroon’s Leonard Chatelain to host draw ceremony

Published on 12.08.2021 at 17h29 by journal du Cameroun with CAF Online

Award-wining Nigerian sports presenter, Mimi Fawaz and Cameroon’s acclaimed TV and radio legend, Leonard Chatelain will host the draw ceremony of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Tuesday August 17.

The ceremony will be live as from 7pm local time (18h00 GMT) at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

This is not the first time Mimi Fawaz will host CAF event – in January 2017, she did a sterling job as a co-host of the CAF Awards 2016 in Nigeria.

She is a well-known broadcaster who has been covering African football for a while including on international platforms like BBC.

Leonard Chatelain on his part is an emblematic figure of Radio-TV shows in Cameroon. He has become a reference in his country where his name is a label of success in the presentation of prestigious galas. With friendliness, humor and joy, he knows how to make events a memorable experience!

