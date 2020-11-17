AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Rwanda names 11-man squad to face Cape Verde

Published on 17.11.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s national football coach, Vincent Mashami has named an 11-man squad to face Cape Verde in Tuesday’s return leg of qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of NationsRwanda are winless, collecting just one point after three matches.

The Wasps began their campaign in Group F with a 2-0 loss to Mozambique, in Maputo, before falling 1-0 to Cameroon in Kigali.

They held Cape Verde to a goalless draw last week.

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique.

Cape Verde are third with 3 points.

In an interview Mashami said, “after the first two games we lost and a goalless draw against Cape Verde, we changed the method of how we prepare for these qualifiers. I believe we are now in great shape physically and mentally for the Cape Verde game.”

The following is the final squad list of 11 Rwandan players:

GOALKEEPERS: Kwizera Olivier (Rayon Sports)

DEFENDERS & MIDFIELDERS: Bizimana Djihad (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Mukunzi Yannick (IF Sandvikens, Sweden), Muhire Kevin (El Gaish, Egypt), Ally Niyonzima (Azam FC, Tanzania), Rwatubyaye Abdul (Colorado Springs Switchbacks, USA), Manzi Thierry, Ombalenga Fitina (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC)

FORWARD: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sports)