International › APA

Happening now

AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Rwanda names 11-man squad to face Cape Verde

Published on 17.11.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s national football coach, Vincent Mashami has named an 11-man squad to face Cape Verde in Tuesday’s return leg of qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of NationsRwanda are winless, collecting just one point after three matches.

The Wasps began their campaign in Group F with a 2-0 loss to Mozambique, in Maputo, before falling 1-0 to Cameroon in Kigali.

They held Cape  Verde to a goalless draw last week.

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique. 

Cape Verde are third with 3 points.

In an interview Mashami said, “after the first two games we lost and a goalless draw against Cape Verde, we changed the method of how we prepare for these qualifiers. I believe we are now in great shape physically and mentally  for the Cape Verde game.”

The following is the final squad list of 11 Rwandan players:

GOALKEEPERS: Kwizera Olivier (Rayon Sports)

DEFENDERS  & MIDFIELDERS: Bizimana Djihad (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium),  Mukunzi Yannick (IF Sandvikens, Sweden), Muhire Kevin (El Gaish, Egypt),  Ally Niyonzima (Azam FC, Tanzania), Rwatubyaye Abdul (Colorado Springs  Switchbacks, USA), Manzi Thierry, Ombalenga Fitina (APR FC), Imanishimwe  Emmanuel (APR FC)

FORWARD: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sports)

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top