AFCON 2022: Kevin Monnet-Paquet likely to reject Rwanda interest with a target for France call

Published on 31.10.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne star Kevin Monnet-Paquet born of a French father and a Rwandan mother, has not been responding to calls and text messages sent to him by Rwanda’s national team ahead of the The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2022) qualifiers match opposing Rwanda against Cape Verde on 11 November, a senior manager of Rwanda National team confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.Rwanda’s  interest in the forward striker remains strong and they can offer him a  senior call-up now, but Kevin Monnet-Paquet  is set on playing for  France instead.

Cape Verde will host Rwanda at home on 11  November in Praia before travelling to Kigali in the return-leg four  days later at the Kigali Stadium.

Ahead of 2022 African Cup of  Nations qualifying matches against Cape Verde, Rwandan head Coach  Vincent Mashami has handed call ups to a number of players including  Kevin Monnet-Paquet, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne,  who expressed his willingness to represent Rwanda at the international  level if given a chance.

Rwanda’s football governing body  (Ferwafa) expects foreign-based players, including first-timer Kevin  Monnet-Paquet, to join the national team’s camp on October 25.

Having  lost the first two matches, Rwanda sit bottom of Group F without a  single point, whereas Cameroon and Mozambique are joint leaders with 4  points apiece. Cape Verde are third with 2 points.

