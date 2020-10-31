AFCON 2022: Kevin Monnet-Paquet likely to reject Rwanda interest with a target for France call

French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne star Kevin Monnet-Paquet born of a French father and a Rwandan mother, has not been responding to calls and text messages sent to him by Rwanda’s national team ahead of the The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2022) qualifiers match opposing Rwanda against Cape Verde on 11 November, a senior manager of Rwanda National team confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.Rwanda’s interest in the forward striker remains strong and they can offer him a senior call-up now, but Kevin Monnet-Paquet is set on playing for France instead.

Cape Verde will host Rwanda at home on 11 November in Praia before travelling to Kigali in the return-leg four days later at the Kigali Stadium.

Ahead of 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Cape Verde, Rwandan head Coach Vincent Mashami has handed call ups to a number of players including Kevin Monnet-Paquet, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, who expressed his willingness to represent Rwanda at the international level if given a chance.

Rwanda’s football governing body (Ferwafa) expects foreign-based players, including first-timer Kevin Monnet-Paquet, to join the national team’s camp on October 25.

Having lost the first two matches, Rwanda sit bottom of Group F without a single point, whereas Cameroon and Mozambique are joint leaders with 4 points apiece. Cape Verde are third with 2 points.