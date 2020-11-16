AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon consolidates Group leadership, defeats Mozambique 2-0 in return leg

Cameroon has scored two goals against zero for Mozambique during Monday’s return leg match to consolidate its leadership position in Group F with a comfortable ten points.

It was a quite difficult day-four qualifying return leg Africa Cup of Nations confrontation between the indomitable lions of Cameroon and the black mambas of Mozambique at the Stade Do Zimpeto in Maputo, Mozambique Monday November 16.

In the absence Frank Zambo Anguissa and Arnaud Djoum, key midfielders who tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic, the black mambas dominated the first half until Besiktas’ Aboubakar Vincent scored the first goal for team Cameroon, raising hopes for a better end of match.

Both teams proceeded with battles to strike but their moves proved futile after which they went on recess.

Back on the pitch, indomitable lions’ coach Antonio Conceicao made some changes which permitted team Cameroon to secure her second goal with Serge Tabekou at the 73’.

This boosted the black mambas who tried to reduce the goals with beautiful shots which unfortunately for them did not cross Andre Onana’s goal line.

After 90’ of play, the referee blew his whistle to call it quits on the game and it was a 2-0 win in favour of team Cameroon.

This win consolidates the lions’ leadership position in Group F with ten points, far from the four points obtained by second Group member Mozambique, followed by Cape Vert with three points and then lastly Rwanda which secured a single point.