AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon takes on Mozambique in return leg match this afternoon

The indomitable lions of Cameroon will face the mambas of Mozambique in a day-four return leg African Cup of Nations 2022 qualification match this Monday November 16.

The match will be played at the State Do Zimpeto in Maputo, Mozambique.

The away leg match was played Thursday November 12 in Cameroon, at the Douala Reunification stadium and ended on a four to one goals win in favour of team Cameroon.

This win permitted the lions who were on an equal balance with the mambas of Mozambique, four points each to top Group F with seven points.

During today’s match, the boys of Antonio Conceicao will thus battle to impose themselves ones again in order to consolidate their leadership position.

Unlike in Cameroon, the match will be played under the watchful eyes of about five thousand spectators under the strict respect of COVID-19 barrier measures.