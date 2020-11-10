AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon to play Mozambique without fans due to COVID-19

The match opposing the indomitable lions of Cameroon and their counterparts from Mozambique scheduled for Thursday November 12 in Douala and counting for the third round of the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers will be played in camera due the Coronavirus pandemic.

The information is contained in a release signed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi following exchanges he had with officials of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The move is aimed at limiting the risks of any COVID-19 transmission among the spectators amid an alert on a possible resurgence in cases.

To ensure this instruction is respected, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi makes it clear that entry into the reunification stadium in Douala where the game will be played will be possible only after due presentation of a laissez passer.

Fans have been called upon to strictly respect this instruction and follow the encounter live on TV channels.

The match will be played Thursday November 12.

Ahead of the game, the Mozambican selection arrived in Douala Monday November 9 and will have their first training session this Tuesday.

Qualifying matches ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations resumed recently after a long break imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A good number of players are reported to have contracted the virus. After being quarantined and treated, they recovered.