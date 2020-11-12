AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Cameroon tussles with Mozambique for Group F leadership

Published on 12.11.2020 at 17h17 by journal du Cameroun

The Indomitable lions of Cameroon are currently facing the mambas of Mozambique at the Douala Reunification Stadium in a first leg match counting for the third round of the 2022 African Cup of Nation’s qualifiers.



While singing the national anthem, the lions and the entire technical staff with black arm bands went on their knees in memory of the seven Kumba kids brutally murdered on October 24 by unidentified gunmen.

The match is played without fans due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players began arriving Douala Monday November 09 for preparation ahead of the encounter.

Both teams have four points each and the winner will position himself at the top position of their Group, F.

The second leg match will be played Sunday November 15 in Maputo, Mozambique.