AFCON 2022 qualifiers: Indomitable lions win Mozambique 4-1 to top Group F

Published on 12.11.2020 at 19h22 by Ariane Foguem

The indomitable lions of Cameroon have provided the essentials against the Mambas of Mozambique and won four goals to one to position themselves at the top of Group F in a first leg match counting for the third round of qualifiers for the 2022 AFCON.

A brace from Vincent Aboubakar who held the captain band at the 38 and 46 minutes of the game helped Cameroon to maintain a comfortable lead over the Mambas of Mozambique.

Before then, the lions dominated their Mozambican counterparts though with no major efficient move.

They squandered a lot of golden opportunities to net in more goals for Cameroon before going on break.

Back on the pitch, Zambo Anguissa scored a third goal for Cameroon, thereby comforting the lions’ leadership.

After a moment of inattention, the mambas who came back stronger scored their first goal

Unfortunately for them, at the 80’, Clinton Njie scored the fourth goal for Cameroon, consolidating their victory and leadership position in Group F with seven points.

The return leg match will be played Tuesday November 17 in Maputo, Mozambique.