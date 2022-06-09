AFCON 2023: Cameroon Starts Qualification With A Win Without Brio

The Cameroon team, host of the last African Cup of Nations, started the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Burundi on 9 June 2022 in Dar Es Salaam (group C).

The Cameroonian team has ensured the essential for its debut in the AFCON 2023 qualifications. The Cameroonians, hosts and 3rd of the AFCON 2021, logically beat Burundi 1-0, this June 9, 2022, after a game relocated in Dar Es Salaam. The Burundians were relatively harmless away from home. In contrast, the Indomitable Lions had numerous chances with more than 13 attempted goal kicks but only found the net with a subtle curling free kick from Karl Toko Ekambi.

Sports analyst has it that, the indomitable lions could have a better win if the team was more dedicated and played intensively. A number of loopholes were observed from various players such as Zambo Anguissa, Oum Gouet who practically was invisible in the field ,Moumi Ngamaleu and Leandre Tawamba.

Meanwhile Vincent Aboubakar’s failure to score can be sumed to a number of factors : It’s a good thing we’ve got a lot of good players, but we’re not going to be able to pass on bravely. He was a quasi-constant poison for the Swallows.