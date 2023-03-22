Afcon 2023 Playoff : Toko Ekambi withdrawn against Namibia

After 3 major withdrawals, it is the turn of Karl Toko Ekambi to be unavailable for game against Namibia.

After the withdrawals of Choupo-Moting, Faï Collins and Aboubakar Vincent (only for the first leg), it is the turn of the Rennes striker, Karl Toko Ekambi to declare his withdrawal for the double confrontation against Namibia. These matches count for the 3rd and 4th day of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

During the match against PSG last weekend, the Cameroonian suffered a hamstring strain. The doctors of the Indomitable Lions have carried out a counter-expertise which confirmed the injury. The Lions will therefore have to do without Toko Ekambi who is in impeccable shape

During this match, the Toko Ekambi of Blida hit the PSG and its host of stars. His goal, full of lucidity, confirmed Rennes’ good game. On the other side, the young Christopher Wooh made sure that the twirling duo Messi and Mbappé remained silent. So much so that at the end of the match, the now captain of the blues asked him to swap shirts. Nothing less.