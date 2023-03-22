Sport › Football

Happening now

Afcon 2023 Playoff : Toko Ekambi withdrawn against Namibia

Published on 22.03.2023 at 10h37 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Karl-Toko-Ekambi

After 3 major withdrawals, it is the turn of Karl Toko Ekambi to be unavailable  for game against Namibia.

After the withdrawals of Choupo-Moting, Faï Collins and Aboubakar Vincent (only for the first leg), it is the turn of the Rennes striker, Karl Toko Ekambi to declare his withdrawal for the double confrontation against Namibia. These matches count for the 3rd and 4th day of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
During the match against PSG last weekend, the Cameroonian suffered a hamstring strain. The doctors of the Indomitable Lions have carried out a counter-expertise which confirmed the injury. The Lions will therefore have to do without Toko Ekambi who is in impeccable shape

During this match, the Toko Ekambi of Blida hit the PSG and its host of stars. His goal, full of lucidity, confirmed Rennes’ good game. On the other side, the young Christopher Wooh made sure that the twirling duo Messi and Mbappé remained silent. So much so that at the end of the match, the now captain of the blues asked him to swap shirts. Nothing less.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top