Afcon 2023 Playoffs : Cameroon’s Squad To Face Namibia

Due to the absence of Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi, Fai Collins (injured) and Vincent Aboubakar (suspended), Rigobert Song will rely on several new players.

For this first post-World Cup match of Cameroon, the head coach of the Indomitable Lions has a lot of work to do. The Lions are facing the Brave Warriors of Namibia this Friday at 08:30 PM at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, without four major players, likely Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi, Fai Collins and Vincent Aboubakar.

All these players will have to be replaced. As for the goalkeeper, after André Onana’s international retirement, Devis Epassy is the favourite to have the status of number 1. In defence, will the experienced Nicolas Nkoulou, despite an average World Cup, be able to start again? With Enzo Ebosse injured (torn knee ligaments), the centre-back line-up should be made up of the very promising Christopher Wooh and Jean Charles Castelletto. On the left side, Nohou Tolo is expected to start, while on the right side, there is less certainty. With regular starter Fai Collins injured and Olivier Mbaïzo not called up, Thomas Etta Bawak of PWD Bamenda could get a chance.

At the midfield, Zambo Anguissa and Olivier Ntcham are expected to start, but Kunde Malong could see his place snatched away. Will the talented Olivier Kemen of Kayserispor in Turkey sum up for the first time, get his chance?

At the frontline, Bryan Mbeumo, Ignatius Ganago and Momi Ngamaleu should have the confidence of coach Rigobert Song. In case of failure, the centre forward of Canon, Emmanuel Mahop may make his entry.