Afcon-2023 Qualifiers : CAF Excludes Olembé Stadium And Retains 4 Other Stadiums In Cameroon

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has not chosen the Olembé stadium as an enclosure that can host qualifying matches for Can 2023.

The last match to be played at the Yaounde Olembé stadium took place on February 06, 2022. It was the match between Senegal and Egypt on the sidelines of the 2021 AFCON final.

After this encounter, the stadium has never been mentioned when it has to do with soccer. The Indomitable Lions’ home games were played on other pitches (Japoma Stadium and Yaoundé Omnisports Stadium). This is because Olembé Stadium is far from complete.

It is undoubtedly because of this that CAF has decided to exclude this stadium from the enclosures that can host the qualifying matches for Afcon 2023 which will be played in Côte d’Ivoire. CAF has on the other hand pre-approved the Reunification Stadium of Douala, Roumde Adja of Garoua, Ahmadou Ahidjo of Yaoundé, and Japoma.

This decision by the African Football Confederation is only specific to the qualifying matches of the group stage of the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire days 3 and 4. The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) has until February 07 to confirm his choice.