Sport › Football

Happening now

Afcon-2023 Qualifiers : CAF Excludes Olembé Stadium And Retains 4 Other Stadiums In Cameroon

Published on 31.01.2023 at 14h58 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has not chosen the Olembé stadium as an enclosure that can host qualifying matches for Can 2023.

 

 

The last match to be played at the Yaounde Olembé stadium took place on February 06, 2022. It was the match between Senegal and Egypt on the sidelines of the 2021 AFCON final.

After this encounter, the stadium has never been mentioned when it has to do with soccer. The Indomitable Lions’ home games were played on other pitches (Japoma Stadium and Yaoundé Omnisports Stadium). This is because Olembé Stadium is far from complete.

It is undoubtedly because of this that CAF has decided to exclude this stadium from the enclosures that can host the qualifying matches for Afcon 2023 which will be played in Côte d’Ivoire. CAF has on the other hand pre-approved the Reunification Stadium of Douala, Roumde Adja of Garoua, Ahmadou Ahidjo of Yaoundé, and Japoma.

This decision by the African Football Confederation is only specific to the qualifying matches of the group stage of the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire days 3 and 4. The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) has until February 07 to confirm his choice.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top