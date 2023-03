The coach Rigobert Song has just made public the list of 24 players who will take part in the next grouping of the Indomitable Lions.

Note the presence of Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris) and the young Elliott Njongoue of Chelsea. However, there is no trace of Carlos Baleba (Lille) who had already indicated that the national team does not interest him for the moment. The 24 selected will participate in the double qualifying match for the CAN 2024. It will be against Namibia on 24 and 28 March.