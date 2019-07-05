AFCON: A clash of two identical coaches

Senegal and Uganda are poised for a fierce battle of wit and ambition as they take to the field later on Friday under the watchful eye of their coaches from the touchline, considered the two youngest technicians in the Africa Cup of Nations toumament.The matchup came after both sides booked their places in the round of 16 knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.

Having arrived from diametrically opposed trajectories, both young coaches are hungry for success to leave their mark on the continent’s football landscape.

Aliou Cisse’s career follows in the tradition of many professional players who became coaches at the end of their playing careers.

The 43-year-old technician took over Senegal’s national team in March 2015, following the dismissal of Frenchman Alain Giresse, who failed to engineer qualification for the Teranga Lions in the knock out stages of that year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Before taking the job, the native of Ziguinchor (480 km south of Dakar) deepened his experience with Senegal’s Olympic squad as Abdou Karim Séga Diouf’s assistant. At the 2012 London Olympic Games, the team’s campaign, which involved Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Konate, ended in a quarter-final defeat by Mexico (4-2 after extra time).

The former Paris Saint-Germain holding midfielder whetted his taste for more competition.

The following year, he freed himself from the role by leading the national under-20 team at the Jeux de la Francophonie in Nice (France) where his charges won bronze.

Meanwhile, his opposite number with Uganda Sébastien Desabre, travelled across Africa through a long route.

Born on August 2, 1976 in Valence (France), Desabre began his career at the Entente Sportive de Cannet-Rocheville in CFA 2. After six years of experience in the profession and with a thirst for success, decided to take up the challenge offered by ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire).

“I had my degrees and I wanted a new challenge. I have always dreamed of being a professional coach. Unfortunately, in France, when you’re not a former player, you have to make your mark elsewhere,” he said.

Through the course of a decade, Desabre worked at Coton Sport in Garoua (Cameroon), Espérance Sportive in Tunis (Tunisia), Recreativo Libolo (Angola), Jeunesse Sportive Saoura (Algeria), Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca (Morocco) and Ismaily (Egypt).

He left his mark in these countries after managing a reputable list of accolades including as winner of the Cote d’Ivoire Cup (2011), champion of Cameroon (2013), Tunisia (2014), Angola (2015) and Morocco (2017).

After more than 250 games in Africa, Desabre joined Uganda on December 2017 to replace Serbian Micho Sredojevic.

“I’ve been working in Africa for many years and I know the game. I am ready to serve Uganda,” he vowed shortly after taking charge of the national team.

A month later, the man who drew inspiration from strategist Christian Gourcuff made his debut with the Cranes at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

However, Desabre was no miracle man does and Uganda were eliminated in the first round of the competition in Morocco after suffering two defeats against Zambia (3-1) and Namibia (0-1) and a draw against Cote d’Ivoire (0-0).

Cisse and Desabre are similar in the particular importance they attach to the strength of their defence.

Far from being the leading maestros of beautiful football, they have built the most airtight rearguards on the continent.

“In the Afcon 2019 qualifiers, Uganda are the only team that did not concede goals. We are, with Senegal, the two teams that have not lost,” he said.

Desabre, the youngest coach at the AFCON in Egypt at 42, has a preference for the 4-4-2 formation that brought him points in two games: victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo (2-0, 1st day) draw against Zimbabwe before slumping to a defeat by hosts Egypt (0-2) in the final group game.

And his Senegalese opponent on Friday has been keen, since the tournament began to apply the 4-3-3-3 formation which fetched him six points out of a possible nine in the group stage.

Since his appointment as head of the national team, the 2002 World Cup quarterfinalist and AFCON finalist has lost only two official matches to Colombia (1-0) at the 2018 World Cup and Algeria (0-1) at this tournament.

As Senegal and Uganda go head to head, it will be difficult to separate the two coaches.

While Senegal will start with the math as clear favourites, there is a residual concern about overcoming their East African opponents.

The two sides have met three times, playing to two draws and the Teranga Lions managing a marginal win over the Cranes. Their last confrontation, on 6 June 2017, ended in a goalless draw.

“We know they’re a very strong team. Over the past few years, it has lost the least at home. Uganda has kept its African culture. This team must be respected. There is no calculation to do and we know what we have to do,” Cisse said.

The Lions will need sharp fangs against the Cranes.

“We want to stay as long as possible in this Afcon. Playing against Senegal gives us the chance to play another strong team. On a good day, we can beat anyone,” Desabre warned.

The Round of 16 between Senegal and Uganda is scheduled for Friday at Cairo’s International Stadium at 19:00 GMT.

The winners of this epic duel meet the victors of the Morocco and Benin match, which comes before Cisse and Desabre’s charges take to the field.