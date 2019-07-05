AFCON: Botswana referee picked for Nigeria-Cameroon clash

Published on 05.07.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Botswana referee, Joshua Bondo for Saturday’s African Cup of Nations tournament clash between Nigeria and Cameroon, APA learned Friday.The African Cup of Nations last 16 match between old rivals, Nigeria and Cameroon at Alexedria Stadium on Saturday kicks off at 1800hrs (Egyptian time).

Bondo will be assisted by Olivier Safari from DR Congo and Mozambican Arsenio Maringule.

The fourth official will be Youseff Essyaryi from Tunisia.

Commenting on Bondo scheduled assignment, the Botswana Football Association congratulated him for the role.

It will be the seventh encounter between Nigeria and Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The record between the two teams is perfectly balanced (2 wins for each team, 2 draws).