AFCON-bound Kenyn squad sets up camp in France

Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars leave the country on Thursday night in preparations of the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament expected to kick off in Egypt next month.The Stars will pitch camp at Marcoussis, south of Paris where they will train.

During their stay in France, Harambee Stars will play two friendly matches against Madagascar and DRC Congo before heading out to Cairo for the games.

It is the first time in 15 years that Harambee Stars is participating in the biannual event. The team was last at the championship in 2004.

Kenya will play its first game against Algeria on June 23rd before facing neighbours Taifa Stars of Tanzania on June 27th followed by Senegal on July 1st.

Before qualifying for the championship, Harambee Stars played return matches against Sierra Leone, Ghana and Ethiopia finishing 2nd in qualification group C.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday flagged off the team ahead of the continental championship which will be held between June 21st and July 19th.

Kenyatta assured the team of continued support saying Kenya’s come back to the continental tournament marks an important milestone for the country.