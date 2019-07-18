AFCON: Bronze medal win excites Nigerians

The defeat of Tunisia to clinch the bronze medal in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has come as a great relief and consolation to Nigerians.Emmanuel Okala, a former Green Eagles goalkeeper, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles for winning the 2019 AFCON third-place match in Egypt, saying “bronze medals are better than coming back with nothing”.

Odion Ighalo’s goal after three minutes of play on Wednesday in Cairo ensured the Eagles beat their Tunisian counterparts 1-0.

Okala, who helped Nigeria to win their first AFCON title in 1980, said shortly after the match that the encounter was a very difficult one.

According to him, it was, however, good that the Super Eagles triumphed at the end of the day.

“Bronze medals are better than coming back with nothing. I must laud the Super Eagles for their commitment.

“They have shown patriotism and love for the country in discharging this national assignment (participation in 2019 AFCON) on behalf of Nigerians, both at home and abroad,” he said.

The elated Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr expressed satisfaction with Odion Ighalo’s early goal in the third minute, which saw Nigeria through in the third-place playoff.

The 30-year-old forward, who is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, was gifted an easy tap-in following a Tunisian defensive mix-up at the Al Salam Stadium.

The latest victory brings to eight the number of times Nigeria won the third place bronze in different Cup of Nations tournaments.

Amobi Ezeaku, the Team Manager of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, said third-place finish was not too bad for the Super Eagles.

‘

“The Nigerian team is made up of young players and I am happy that they still have many years ahead of them. By the next AFCON, they will do better,” he said.

Norbert Okolie, the Enugu State Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance.

”This is football and at times you have to prepare for the future and not always be thinking of immediate results,” he said.