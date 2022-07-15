Afcon Handball: Cameroon Plays Classification Match Tonight

Published on
15.07.2022 at 11h21
by
Paul Reinhard Wandji
After suffering two defeats in two outings, the Lions have the opportunity to save face tonight.
The objective was not achieved. Cameroon could not get through the first round of the African Cup of Nations men’s handball. However, honor can still be saved through the President’s Cup. This is a phase of the tournament open to all teams that could not qualify for the second round of Can. And Cameroon after its defeat is one of them. Cameroon may fall this night in Egypt in front of the Senegal team. A team that showed good things in group matches with a lot of will, even if it couldn’t qualify for the quarter-finals.
“It’s a very big disappointment. We had the objective of qualifying for the world championship. Unfortunately, we did not have the necessary weapons to pass the course. First, we did not play our game defensively. Then, my mind dropped at the end of the game. The main note of satisfaction would come from the fact that the team, rejuvenated by 75%, has tasted high competition. The work is yet to be finished,” explains
André Become Epoupa
, national technical director at the Cameroon Handball Federation.