Afcon Handball: Cameroon Plays Classification Match Tonight

After suffering two defeats in two outings, the Lions have the opportunity to save face tonight.

The objective was not achieved. Cameroon could not get through the first round of the African Cup of Nations men’s handball. However, honor can still be saved through the President’s Cup. This is a phase of the tournament open to all teams that could not qualify for the second round of Can. And Cameroon after its defeat is one of them. Cameroon may fall this night in Egypt in front of the Senegal team. A team that showed good things in group matches with a lot of will, even if it couldn’t qualify for the quarter-finals.