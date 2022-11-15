Sport › Handball

Happening now

AFCON-Handball : Cameroon To Meet Algeria In Quarter Finals

Published on 15.11.2022 at 11h28 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Qualified for the second round of the competition after beating Senegal, the Lionesses will cross the iron against Algeria.

 

It was a breathtaking game. On the floor, just Lionesses. On one side, the Teranga Lionesses hosting the 25th edition of the African Cup of Women’s Handball Nations. And opposite, the Indomitable Lionesses, outgoing Africa’s vice-champion.

The match kept all its promises. From the first period of the game, Cameroonians took the game on their side. After ten minutes of play for example, they were leading 8-5. A gap that they were able to keep until half-time; 18-16.

A situation putting the Senegalese under pressure. As soon as the restart, Fanta Keita of Senegal, with an incredible burst of energy, allowed her team to come-back to the score, 20-20

But it was unaware of the determination of the teammates of Karishma Ekoh Kaltoume (MVP). Thanks to her efficiency, the Cameroonian team managed to regain the lead and win the decisive match for first place in the group by 28-27.

Karishma Ekoh Kaltoume

For the quarter-finals, Senegal will face Egypt and Cameroon will face Algeria.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top