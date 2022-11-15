AFCON-Handball : Cameroon To Meet Algeria In Quarter Finals

Qualified for the second round of the competition after beating Senegal, the Lionesses will cross the iron against Algeria.

It was a breathtaking game. On the floor, just Lionesses. On one side, the Teranga Lionesses hosting the 25th edition of the African Cup of Women’s Handball Nations. And opposite, the Indomitable Lionesses, outgoing Africa’s vice-champion.

The match kept all its promises. From the first period of the game, Cameroonians took the game on their side. After ten minutes of play for example, they were leading 8-5. A gap that they were able to keep until half-time; 18-16.

A situation putting the Senegalese under pressure. As soon as the restart, Fanta Keita of Senegal, with an incredible burst of energy, allowed her team to come-back to the score, 20-20

But it was unaware of the determination of the teammates of Karishma Ekoh Kaltoume (MVP). Thanks to her efficiency, the Cameroonian team managed to regain the lead and win the decisive match for first place in the group by 28-27.

For the quarter-finals, Senegal will face Egypt and Cameroon will face Algeria.