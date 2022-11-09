AFCON-Handball: Lionesses Start Competition Today

For their first match, the ladies of Serge Christian Guebogo will play this evening in Dakar against the Ivorian team led by Koné Philippe.

It was a confident group that made the trip last Monday to Senegal. The objective for Cameroon senior women’s handball team is to do as well as in 2021. That year, Cameroon was hosting the 24th edition of the African Women’s Handball Cup of Nations. Even though the Lionesses lost in the final against Angola, they are not left to be dominated by defeat.

So, this evening, they will show that they are coming to Dakar to rectify the situation. The first opponent for Cameroon this November 09 is Côte d’Ivoire.

Côte d’Ivoire which has in its squad 16 players playing in the local championship and 02 in France wants to achieve an honorable participation, “we will work so as to block our opponents’ efforts in order to realise a good campaign” declares Koné Philippe, coach of the Elephants.

On the other hand, Cameroon remains confident, “It is a very confident group that is getting set to take part in the competition. The team is made up of good players who have good individual qualities. When we put these individuals at the service of the group, it gives what we saw during the last AFCON” informs Paola Ebanga Baboga, national team right back.

This 25th edition of the Women’s AFCON Handball gives access to qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the World Championship in Germany. It is therefore necessary to reach at least the semi-finals of the competition to be in Germany.