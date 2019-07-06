AFCON: Nigeria beat Cameroon 3-2

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday in Alexandria defeated the indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 to progress to the quarter finals of the ongoing African Cup of Champions in Egypt.Odion Ighalo’s brace and Alex Iwobi’s winning goal were all that the Super Eagles needed to eliminate the defending champions in a highly competitive match between the two rival African teams.

Ighalo opened scoring for the Super Eagles in the 19th minute of the first half when he collected a pass from his team mate during a goal mouth scramble to shoot into the net.

The Cameroonians, who dominated the game got the equalizer in the 41st minute through Stephane Bahoken, while Clinton Njie put the Cameroonians ahead with the second goal in the 44th minute of the match when he capitalized on the defensive error of the Super Eagles defenders.

The Cameroonians ended the first half with a 2-1 score line against the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles stepped up their game in the second half and Ighalo completed his brace in the 63rd when his volley beat the Cameroonian goalkeeper for the equalizer.

Iwobi scored the winning goal for the Super Eagles when he collected a through pass from Ighalo to score the third goal, three minutes after the equalizer by Ighalo in the 63rd minute.

The attempts made by the Cameroonians to get the equalizer were frustrated by the defence of the Super Eagles who kept the score line at 3-2.

The Super Eagles will face the winner of the match between Egypt and South Africa for the quarter final encounter.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for defeating the indomitable lions of Cameroon 3-2 to advance to the quarter finals stage of the tournament.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari recognised the hard work and sportsmanship of the team.

“President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.

“The President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians,” he said.