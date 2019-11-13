AfCON qualifier: Cape Coast poised for Ghana-SA showdown

Published on 13.11.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Football fans in Ghana’s former colonial capital of Cape Coast are gearing up for the titanic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) showdown between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana of South Africa slated for Thursday.Fans thronged the stadium on Wednesday to buy advance tickets for the match.

However they were told the tickets can only be sold on Thursday morning as officials from Accra were expected to arrive to begin selling them to fans.

The appetite of Black Stars fans were raised following arrival of the South African side on Monday in Cape Coast.

The Bafana Bafana commenced training on Tuesday evening at Cape Coast stadium while the host team arrived to a rapturous welcome from Accra on Tuesday evening.

The Stars trained Wednesday morning which attracted huge crowds amidst drumming and dancing as a sign of fans rejuvenating their love for the Black Stars back.

The players had lost the support of fans following their poor showing at the Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier this year.

Speaking to the press, Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars implored his teammates to anticipate a difficult qualifying process to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.

According to him the Bafana Bafana are a tough team to beat.

He said playing at home they need to work hard to win their first qualifying game to appease their fans.

Ghana is paired in Group C with South Africa, Sudan and São Tomé and Principe.

Ghanaian media has described the game between Ghana and South Africa as rare one.

The two teams drew 1-1 in a friendly before the 2019 AfCON tournament.

Some international media houses like African Sports, Startimes and state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have pitched camp at Cape Coast Stadium setting up their transmission lines to telecast the match live.