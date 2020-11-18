AfCON qualifier: Cape Verde hold Rwanda to goalless draw

Published on 18.11.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Cape Verde settled for a goalless draw against Rwanda on Tuesday at Kigali stadium as the hosts picked up their second point.The result leaves the Wasps still rotted at the bottom of Group F in the ongoing qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

After four round of matches, Rwanda has not scored a single goal and conceded three.

São Tomé and Príncipe is the only other side that has not scored yet.

During the reverse fixture in Praia last week, Rwanda settled for a goalless draw against Cape Verde.

African football giants Cameroon top the group with 7 points, three ahead of second-placed Mozambique and Cape Verde with each on 4 points.

Rwanda was hoping to jump to second position in case they would manage a victory against Cape Verde and hoped that Cameroon beat Mozambique again.

The top two teams will automatically earn tickets to the 2022 edition of Africa’s biggest football competition ot be hosted by Cameroon.