AfCON qualifier: Gambia stun Angola 3-1 in Luanda

The Gambia’s Scorpions have pulled off a shock 3 -1 away win over hosts Angola in Wednesday’s opening Group D qualifier for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.The visitors began the match as underdogs against the Palancas Negras who ran out 3-1 aggregate winners over the West Africans over a two-legged qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in September.

However the final score at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Wednesday evening completed the Scorpions revenge for this exit to the Angolans.

Wilson Eduardo volleyed the hosts into the lead after just three minutes.

Their lead would last 14 minutes before Scorpions forward Assan Ceesay scored twice in the space of three minutes to stun the hosts.

Although the Palancas Negras dominated the second half, it was destined to be the Scorpions’ night as Sulayman Marreh struck one minute from time to put the outcome beyond doubt and claim a famous scalp.

It is the perfect start for Gambia’s bid to qualify for their first AfCON tournament.

They top the group pending Thursday’s qualifier between Gabon and DR Congo.

The Gambia face the Congolese next week while Angola will seek redemption against Gabon in Franceville this weekend.