AFCON Qualifier: Ghana beat Sudan 2-0 in Cape Coast

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday defeated their Sudanese counterparts 2-0 in the first leg of the AFCON 2021 qualifier.The match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium saw the captain, Andre Ayew put the Black Stars on the lead with a powerful free kick in the first year of the match.

The Black Stars dominated proceedings in the first half, but could not increase the tally.

However, the second goal for the Black Stars came in the second half through Andre Ayew in the 80th minute of the match to seal the game for his side with a brace. Andre dribbled his way through the Sudanese defenders before beating the goalkeeper with a powerful shot within the 18-yard area.

The Sudanese players, who mounted pressure for a goal in the second half could not penetrate the tight Ghanaian defence and the tactical changes made by coach Charles Akonnor paid off in strengthening the defence of the Black Stars.

With this victory, the Black Stars have 9 points from three games.

The second leg is scheduled for Khartoum, Sudan on Monday, November 16.