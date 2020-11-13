AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria held to 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone in Benin

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were on Friday held to a 4-4 draw by the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the first leg of the African Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.The Super Eagles dominated proceedings early in the first half and Alex Iwobi put the Nigerian team ahead with the opener.

Iweobi completed his brace in the 27th-minute with a shot from outside the 18-yard area after he collected a pass from his teammate.

A goal each from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze in the first half took the tally to 4 – 0.

Sierra Leone’s Quame Quee scored in the 41st minute of the match to reduce the deficit for the Leone Stars and the first half ended 4-1 in favour of the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles came into the second half relaxed and full of confidence that the game was now beyond the Leone Stars with 3 goals deficit. In the same vein, the Nigerian coach made some changes that disrupted the first half attacking formation and redeem since the game was as good as won by his team.

But the Leone Stars substitute bench made the difference in the second half as Coach John Keister introduced Alhaji Kamara and Rodney Strasser and the duo scored in the 72nd and 81st minute, while Mustapha Bundu got the fourth goal late in the game to complete the spectacular comeback in the match.

Despite the 4-4 draw, the Super Eagles still top the group with 7 points from three games while the Leone Stars have 2 points.

The two teams will meet for the return leg in Sierra Leone on November 17.