AFCON qualifier: Seven players out of Rwanda squad to face Cape Verde

Rwanda’s football head coach Vincent Mashami has dropped seven players from his initial squad as they return to training ahead of their crucial 2021 Afcon qualifier against Cape Verde next month, APA can report on Tuesday.Rwanda is set to travel to Cape Verde to face the Blue Sharks on November 11 before hosting the second leg of their Group F tie in Kigali later next month.

Among those dropped out are defensive pair Emery Bayisenge and Faustin Usengimana who in the past were regulars in the national squad.

Ernest Sugira has also been left out of the squad after he picked up an injury in training.

Ndekwe Felix, Kalisa Rashid Iradukunda Eric,Bizimana Yannick were also dropped.

The following is the final list of players who returned to training late on Monday:

Goalkeeper: Kimenyi Yves (Kiyovu SC), Kwizera Olivier (Rayon Sports), Ndayishimiye Eric (AS Kigali) and Rwabugiri Umar (APR FC).

Defenders: Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali), Manzi Thierry (APR FC), Mutsinzi Ange (APR FC), Rugwiro Hervé (Rayon Sports), Rwatubyaye Abdul (Colarado Springs Switchbacks, USA), Nirisarike Salomon (Pyunick, Armènie), Ombolenga Fitina (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Police FC) and Rusheshangoga Michel (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Bizimana Djihad (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Mukunzi Yannick (IF Sandvikens, Sweden), Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Nsabimana Eric (AS Kigali), Niyonzima Olivier (APR FC), Ngendahimana Eric (Kiyovu SC), Twizerimana Martin Fabrice (Police FC), Muhire Kevin (El Gaish, Egypt), Ally Niyonzima (Azam FC, Tanzania), Manishimwe Djabel (APR FC), Niyomugabo Claude (APR FC), Rubanguka Steve ( A.E Karaikskakis FC, Greece) and Nshuti Dominique Savio (Police FC).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Tuyisenge Jacques (APR FC), Byiringiro Lague (APR FC), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne, France), Hakizimana Muhadjili (AS Kigali), Mico Justin (Police FC), Sibomana Patrick (Police FC) and Iyabivuze Osée (Police FC).

After two rounds of matches, Rwanda are bottom of Group F without a point after losing 2-0 to Mozambique in Maputo and 1-0 to Cameroon in Kigali late last year.

Mozambique and Cameroon jointly top the group with 4 points apiece, while Cape Verde are third with two points.