Afcon qualifiers: Botswana names squad to face Zimbabwe, Algeria

Published on 11.11.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Botswana national team head coach Adel Amrouche on Monday announced a squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria.Botswana’s Zebras will play back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Zimbabwe on 15 November and Algeria at home on 18 November.

Botswana has been drawn in Group H against Zimbabwe, Algeria and Zambia in what has been termed a group of death.

The Zebras new coach has ensured that his squad is a mixture of youngsters and seasoned players who have experience in international games.

Among those called up is Malta-based Kabelo Seakanyeng who has missed previous Zebra matches due to work permit issues.

Seakanyeng is believed to have left his European base on Monday and is set to report for the Zebras camp to prepare for the upcoming games against Zimbabwe and Algeria.

Amrouche has also called up veteran midfielder Ofentse Nato after missing out on previous calls.

The coach left out some Zebras who were recently caught red-handed consuming alcohol during a training camp.