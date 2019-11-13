AfCON qualifiers: Rwanda focus on beating Mozambique, Cameroon

Vincent Mashami the coach of Rwanda national football team has said his charges are firmly focused on pulling off shock victories over Mozambique and Cameroon in crucial qualifiers for the 2021 African Nations Cup tournament.

The Amavubi or Wasps coach was speaking in Maputo on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s clash with Mozambique.

After opening their Group F campaign away to Mozambique at Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo on 14 November, the Wasps will play Cameroon three days later at Stade de Kigali.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the tie in Maputo, Mashami said he was confindent that his players will give supporters something to cheer about in the two important international matches.

“We have a positive team spirit and are focused on securing a good result against Mozambique. It will not be easy but the team has picked up the rhythm and I hope we will maintain the strong momentum we have had in this qualification round,” Mashami said.

After Thursday’s game, Amavubi will immediately focus on the second qualifier against Cameroon due on November 17 at Kigali Stadium.

Amavubi are holding training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following is the final list of 23 Rwandan players ahead of the game against Mozambique:

Goalkeepers – Yves Kimenyi (Rayon Sports), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali) and Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya)

Defenders – Thierry Manzi (APR FC), Fitina Omborega (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Emery Bayisenge (Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh), Adbusl Rwatubyaye (Colorado Rapids, USA) and Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunik FC, Armenia)

Midfielders – Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Jean Claude Iranzi (APR FC), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Kevin Muhire (Misr El Makkasa, Egypt) and Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium).

Forwards – Justin Mico (Police FC), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Petro Atletico, Angola), Muhadjili Hakizimana (Emirates Cub, UAE), Osee Iyabivuze (Police FC) and Patrick Sibomana (Young Africans S.C. Tanzania).