AFCON: Tunisia beat Ghana 5-4

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Monday defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarter finals stage of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.The match had to go into penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 after the 30-minute extra time could not produce the winner.

Tunisia went into the lead in the 73rd minute of the match through Taha Khenissi, who connected a pass from teammate and took a brilliant shot that beat the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

Ghana’s goal came in the 92 minute of the extra time when a Tunisian player, Bedoui headed the ball from a free kick by a Ghanaian player into his own net when he attempted to clear the ball away from the Ghanaian attackers within the 25-yard box.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, the Tunisians scored their 5 penalties while the Ghanaians scored 4.

With this victory, the Carthage Eagles have been able to break the dominance of the four-time winners, Black Stars over their team for several decades.

Tunisia will take on Madagascar in a quarter-final in Cairo on Thursday.

In the match played earlier, Cote d’Ivoire defeated Mali 1- 0 to progress to the quarter finals of the tournament.