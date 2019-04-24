AfCON U17: Cameroon face Guinea in final

The Cameroonian U17 national team on Wednesday defeated their Angolan counterparts 4-3 on penalties to qualify for the finals of the 2019 U17 AFCON tournament in Tanzania.The second semifinal match of the day went into penalties when the match ended goalless at full time.

The two teams went straight into penalty shootout. While the Cameroonian players scored their four kicks, the Angolans were able to convert only three penalty kicks.

In the first semifinal match played earlier, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria lost 9-10 to their Guinean counterparts.

The two teams played out a goalless draw at full time and they went straight into penalty shootout.

The two teams converted their first five kicks each and they went for the sudden death shots.

The Guineans scored their penalty kicks, while the Nigeria’s Ogaga Oduko missed the 10th kick to hand the victory to the Guineans on 10-9.

The Golden Eaglets will take on Angola for the third place match on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets had beaten their Angolan counterparts 1-0 in the group stage of the tournament.