Cameroon is getting set as the team seeks a place on the podium. For that, he has a lot to do. And we will have to overcome Nigeria. The team led by Albert Litouang will try this August 22 to leave the competition with a smile during the volleyball U21-Afcon classification match. A success that will wipe away the tears of the defeat against Tunisia, the host country of the competition, orchestrated last Saturday. It was during the match counting for the semi-final, 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-19).

The U21 Lions according to several sports observers by conceding this defeat against Tunisia pay for the heavy physical effort given during the quarter-final match against the Gambia. It was after four sets that Teigue Gamo’s teammates snatched their qualification for the semi-final, 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19).