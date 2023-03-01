Sport › Football

AFCON-U23: Cameroon Plays Its Qualification This Month

Published on 01.03.2023 at 15h51 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

On March 28, Cameroon will host Gabon in Yaounde for the second leg of the U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Two decisive appointments for the national selection of under 23. Cameroon U23 will face Gabon to ensure its participation in the next African Cup of Nations of this category. A competition that will be played in Morocco.

To get their tickets for Morocco, the Indomitable Lions headed by Guy Feutchine will travel to the lawn of Franceville in Gabon on March 25. For the return match, they will host the Panthers of Gabon on their premises in Yaounde.

