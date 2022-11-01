Afcon-U23: Cameroon To Face Gabon In Playoffs Last Round

By keeping Angola in check, Cameroon U23 national team will be present in the last round of the Afcon qualifications for Morocco 2023.

During the home match played in Luanda, the U-23 Lions took a 2-3 advantage on the Angolan opponents. At the Ahmadou Ahidjo omnisport stadium last Sunday, Cameroon had to play without five of their elements excluded from the team. Nevertheless, Blondon’s teammates Belanof Meyapia did the main thing on their facilities by imposing a goalless draw on the Angolans (0-0).

Cameroon certainly had several chances in the first period but they could not worry goalkeeper Edmilson Franscisco Cambila. Etienne Eto’o gave the alert thanks to a wrapped shot. Later on, a good combination, Patient Wassou did not succeed to fit his shot (21st) and the biggest opportunity was the header of striker Hermann Kameni pushed back by the Angolan crossbar (45 + 1).

During the second half, the foals of coach Almeida Gomes developed a more attacking game. But the Cameroonians, solid in defense, reacted by blocking a few incursions.

“There is to make a reproach to Cameroon. It was two games that required two strategies,” Angolan coach Almeida Gomes said in a post-match press conference. “The goals I set with my players have been achieved. The team will get stronger. In March 2023, we will be in a FIFA period which will give us the opportunity to have several other expatriate players,” said Cameroon coach Guy Armand Feutchiné.

The winner of the last qualifying round between Cameroon and Gabon will play in the next African Cup of Nations in this category scheduled for June 2023 in Morocco.