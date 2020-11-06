International › APA

AfDB allocates $150,000 for Rwanda Coding Academy

Published on 06.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The African Development Bank has signed a grant agreement with the Rwandan Government to support the country’s Coding Academy charged with developing talent in the tech industry in order to drive its digital ambitions, APA learnt Friday from an official.According to a statement from the Bank, the  grant funding of $150,000 from the Rockefeller Trust Fund, which it administers, will be directed to the acquisition of computers and  furniture equipment for an ultra-modern innovation centre of excellence,  internet connectivity, teacher training and organization of job career orientation events.

The academy, which was launched in 2019,  selects high performing students and trains them in advanced software programming and cybersecurity skills to facilitate their emergence as world-class programmers.

Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister for ICT and Innovation said “the  Rwanda Coding Academy is part of our broader vision to grow a local pool of highly talented Pan-African workforce in science, technology and  innovation” .

She added that the academy’s learning model requires robust digital infrastructure and a dynamic teaching approach  from the instructors.

The grant will also be used to finance on-job training for teachers and equipping the school with the necessary  tools to facilitate the learning experience of students.

Nnenna  Nwabufo, Acting Director-General for the African Development Bank’s  Eastern Region said that this proof-of-concept has profound implications on how the education sector can adopt an effective response to the persistent skills mismatches in the labour market, not only in Rwandan but in Africa at large.

“This collaboration between the  Bank and the Government of Rwanda aims to demonstrate that empowering  African youth with demand-driven skills and providing them with  opportunities to be part of the ICT ecosystem as early as possible will  enable them to claim their space in the digital sector and be equal  drivers of innovative ideas that are shaping the present and the future  of Africa and the globe,” she said.

