AfDB and Kenya bank sign $100m credit line

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Thursday signed a $100 million line of credit agreement, to be used for lending to corporate businesses, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).The credit will provide much-needed liquidity support to businesses in various sectors, infrastructure, energy and manufacturing particularly value-addition.

It will also further support population segments like the youth, effectively serving a dual purpose of enhancing job creation as well as facilitating financial access to businesses.

The funding is expected to bolster growth of the Kenyan economy which is known for vibrancy, driven by its diverse and resilient characteristics.

Kenya’s economy enjoys a unique feature where both the corporate segment and the established SMEs drive economic growth and are also critical in the generation of employment, enhancing output diversification, developing indigenous entrepreneurship and forging trade ties not just in the region but globally.

According to AfDB, the availability of requisitely priced funds at matching tenors is therefore a key ingredient towards assisting these enterprises to thrive sustainability and eventually contribute towards economic development.

“The AfDB is cognizant of this important element and hence seeks to play a part by collaborating with partners with a view to leveraging respective comparative advantage”, said Gabriel Negatu, the Director General of AfDB’s East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office.

“This strategic partnership between the two institutions reflects their continued commitment to finance projects in agriculture and food security, renewable energy, SMEs as well as youth segment, said the KCB Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Joshua Oigara.

The intervention is aligned with AfDB’s ten year strategy, 2013-2022, as well as one of the bank’s high-five strategic priorities of improving the living conditions of Africans.

It will help to increase enterprise development and competitiveness through expansion of the economic base.