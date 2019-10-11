AfDB approves $13.2m for Malawi fisheries

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $13.2million for Malawi fisheries and aquaculture development project to increase production and access to markets.The bank’s Economy Flagship Coordinator, Ahmed Khan said in the capital Lilongwe on Friday that the project is expected to directly benefit communities around the lakeshore and inland areas as well as processors, women and youths.

“This is a crucial project for building health diets and local consumption, facilitating regional trade and improving the quality of life,” he said.

According to him, the project will also contribute to nutritious diets, boost employment along the fish value chain and building climate resilience along major watershed.

Some of the benefits of the project include sustained income from fisheries and increased Chambo fish stocks.