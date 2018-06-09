AfDB approves $200M for Moroccan agric. programme

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has given Morocco a loan of 200 million dollars (about 2.2 billion dirhams) to finance the country’s Support Programme for Inclusive and Sustainable Development of the Farming Sector (PADIDFA).The loan agreement was signed on Friday in Rabat at a ceremony chaired by Mohamed Boussaid, Minister of Economy and Finance.

It was in the presence of Leila Mokadem Farah, the Resident Representative of AfDB’s National Office in Morocco and Nezha El Ouafi, Secretary of State to the Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development, in charge of Sustainable Development.

The Moroccan programme assists the agricultural development strategy called the Green Morocco Plan.

It aims to contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of the agricultural sector for inclusive and sustainable economic growth through the promotion of value chains, the creation of jobs, the improvement of the business climate and the sustainable management of natural resources.