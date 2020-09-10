International › APA

AfDB approves $27m Covid-19 grant for AU

Published on 10.09.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The African Development Bank has approved a US$27.3-million grant to assist the African Union in its effort to mobilise a continental response to curb the coronavirus pandemic, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said on Thursday.According to Adesina, the approval of the grant by the Cote d’Ivoire-based financial institution is the outcome of a meeting between the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of State and Government and Africa’s private sector that was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in April. Ramaphosa is the current AU chairperson.

During the meeting, the bank pledged strong support for the AU’s Covid-19 initiative, Adesina said.

He added that the bank would also support the continent to get through the pandemic and build back “strongly and smartly.”

“The bank’s financial support to the Africa Centres for Disease Control reaffirms our strong commitment to regional efforts to tackle the pandemic being coordinated by the African Union.

“Africa needs a well-financed Africa Centres for Disease Control today and for the future,” the bank president said.

