AfDB approves climate change grant for Mozambique

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a grant of US$600,000 to assist in the implementation of climate change resilience projects in Mozambique’s Zambezia province, the bank has announced.The AfDB resident representative in Mozambique, Pietro Toigo said the grant was provided through the bank-supported African Climate Change Fund.

“This project aims to contribute to the identification of climate resilience models at the community level, which are needed to feed Mozambique,” Toigo said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the project seeks to improve the livelihood of people in 10 rural and vulnerable communities living in coastal and marine areas of Zambezia province by promoting an integrated system of agriculture, agroforestry, fish farming, and beekeeping.

Among other things, the project would train women and young people to implement “low carbon initiatives and recovery of degraded ecosystems” initiatives, Toigo said.

The grant comes against the backdrop of a recent surge in the number of climate change-related emergencies across Mozambique.

These include at least three tropical storms that have lashed the southeast African country since the beginning of the year.