AfDB backs agribusiness promo in Mozambique

The Mozambican government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed an agreement worth $1.5 million to prepare a master plan to strengthen integrated agribusiness and infrastructure development in the provinces of Niassa and Cabo Delgado, both in the north of the country, APA can report on Tuesday.The amount will also be used to update the engineering and environmental studies for the construction of the Roma-Mueda section, thus ensuring the AfDB’s contribution to the conclusion of the key Mueda-Negomano road in Cabo Delgado province, which links Mueda to the Tanzanian market.

In a joint statement to APA, the two sides said the Mueda-Negomano road will help stimulate trade between both countries.

At present, populations face enormous difficulties of communicating due to impassability of the road in the rainy season.

“The program to develop value chains and markets along the Lichinga-Pemba corridor aims to promote competitive and inclusive agribusiness by increasing agricultural production and productivity, providing rural infrastructure for the production, use of quality agricultural inputs, agricultural product processing and market access” said the statement.

The agreement was signed in Maputo on Tuesday, barely three days after the AfDB’s annual meeting which took place in Busan, South Korea from May 21 to 25, in which Mozambique was epresented by a delegation led by Finance and Economy Minister Adriano Maleiane.

At the time, the African Fund for Private Sector Assistance (FAPA) and the African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) signed a grant agreement to support production and the use of fertilizers by small farmers in Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.

“This $1 million FAPA grant will help increase the availability, accessibility and incentives for fertilizer use among small farmers and, likewise, expand the supply and distribution of fertilizers through a complement in investments” the statement revealed.

With this support, which AFPA will supplement with a grant, more than 1,000 jobs will be created for women and young people, the report added.

For 40 years AfDB has been a key partner in Mozambique and is committed to supporting the country’s efforts to build a green and inclusive economy.

The current portfolio consists of 20 projects worth approximately $600 million.

Since 1977, the bank has funded more than 100 projects totaling $2billion, focusing on agriculture, transportation and energy.