AfDB bankrolls climate change projects in Mozambique

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to provide Mozambique with about $15 million for projects resilient to climate change in Mozambique’s southern provinces of Gaza and Maputo, over the next five years, APA can report on Wednesday.The provincial director of Mozambique’s Institute of Natural Disasters (INGC), Marta Manjate told APA in an interview on Wednesday that the projects are to benefit 20,000 people.

INGC will implement the projects to respond to the impact of drought, which affected the two provinces in

2015 and 2016.

The main objective of the government is to strengthen rural communities in infrastructures, resilient to natural disasters, Manjate said.

According to the World Bank. Mozambique is one of the world’s poorest countries, with an average life expectancy of 58, making it ill-equipped to fund adaptation to climate threats.