International › APA

Happening now

AfDB injects $130m into Moroccan agric. program

Published on 24.11.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The African Development Bank (AfDB), on Tuesday, gave a $130-million loan to bankroll Morocco’s Support Program for the Inclusive and Sustainable Development of Agricultural and Rural Areas.This climate adaptation project is the first result-based financing in the agricultural sector in North Africa. It will help build the resilience of Moroccan agriculture to the effects of climate change in order to improve the living conditions of rural populations.

The program, which is part of the new agricultural strategy called “Generation Green 2020-2030,” aims to support small and medium-scale hydropower in some 60 perimeters, taking into account the human element through capacity building of stakeholders, promotion of employment and agricultural advice.

