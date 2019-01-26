AfDB reviews eSwatini’s development strategies

A delegation of 10 Executive Directors (EDs) from the African Development Bank will be on a three-day stakeholder consultation mission in eSwatini over the period 27-30 January 2019.The ED delegation, accompanied by Josephine Ngure, the Bank Group’s

Deputy Director General for the Southern Africa Region and Country

Manager for Eswatini, will hold consultative meetings with the

Ministers of Finance; Economic Planning and Development; Agriculture;

and Natural Resources and Energy; private sector representatives,

civil society organisations and various development partners, among

others.

Finance Principal Secretary Bheki Bhembe said the EDs will take stock

of the condition and status of the country’s portfolio vis-à-vis the

socio-economic climate while also assessing the quality and relevance

of the development strategies followed.

David Stevenson, the mission spokesperson, reportedly said, “This is

one of the first missions of the year, and we look forward to meaningful engagement with the key stakeholders, which will enlighten us on the impact of the Bank’s interventions and support in Eswatini.”

Stevenson is the Bank’s Executive Director for Canada, China, Kuwait,

the Republic of Korea, and Turkey.

The delegation will visit three project sites: Ezulwini Sustainable Water and Sanitation Service Delivery Project and the Lower Usuthu Smallholders Irrigation Projects I and II to assess the impact of the Bank’s intervention on people’s lives.

The PS explained that the mission is part of the annual mandate of the

Executive Directors to visit regional member countries to evaluate the

quality and impact of the Bank’s support to regional member countries.

“They are also designed to strengthen engagement with member countries

by fostering dialogue on economic, social and political issues, and

identifying development needs and areas of improvement in the Bank

Group’s operations,” he said.