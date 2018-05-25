AfDB supports transmission equipment modernization in Nigeria – Adesina

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is assisting the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in modernizing its transmission network to improve the energy sector of the country.The President of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said on Friday in Busan, South Korea on the sideline of the bank’s annual meetings that the bank was also investing in the Nigerian private sector by providing the commercial banks with significant lines of credit to drive economic development.

He said that such investment was necessary because many African countries lack sufficient foreign exchange to meet the needs of that vital sector of the economy.

“We are investing in renewable energy, especially in Jigawa State and many other areas of the Nigerian economy to assist in advancing the gains of its post-recession period.

“In the case of many African countries, as commodity prices were declining, the AfDB and the World Bank have been assisting because many of them have a lot of fiscal and current account deficit,” he said.

The report by the Nigeria Television Authority quoted the AfDB boss as saying that the bank disbursed $600 million to Nigeria to assist it exit recession and that the government acknowledged that it would have been difficult for the country to come out of the situation without the support.

He assured that one of the critical projects of the bank was its assistance to countries through counter technical budget support operations during difficult situations.

Earlier at a news conference, Akinwumi announced that Korea would provide 600 million dollars to finance renewable energy and also deploy young engineers to Africa under its partnership.

He urged African countries to increase their budgetary allocations to finance infrastructural development.

Akinwumi announced that Equatorial Guinea would host the 2019 annual meetings of the bank.