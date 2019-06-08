AfDB, Turkey bankroll Mozambique projects

The African Development Bank (AFDB) and the Turkish Agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) have agreed to finance two resilient projects in Mozambique at the cost of more than US$32 million, APA learnt here on Saturday.The deal was formalised in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Friday by Mozambican government, AfDB and TIKA officials.

The first agricultural resilience project, budgeted at US$15 million, is earmarked for Maputo province and would cover the districts of Matutuine and Magude.

The five-year project would also benefit small-scale farmers in the Chokwe and Chibuto districts in southern Gaza province.

“In general, the project is focused on water and food infrastructures for the communities,” project coordinator Raimo Aly Baraca said.

The second project, budgeted at US$17.2 million, seeks to empower young farmers in the horticulture sector in Moamba and Namaacha districts in Maputo province.

It also covers the area of red meat, which is under way in Chokwe and Chongoene districts in Gaza province.

AfDBresident representative in Mozambique, Pietro Toigo noted that it was mportant to bring the experience of Turkey to Mozambique. He said that the Euro-Asian country faced the same development problems that Mozambique is facing.