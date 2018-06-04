AfDB urges action against plastic pollution

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called for concerted action against plastic pollution in Africa.The Communication Officer, Climate Change and Green Growth Department, of the bank, Mrs. Sonia Borrini, said on Sunday in Abuja, that plastic pollution was alarming and dangerous to the environment.

.

Her call is coming on the heels of the 2018 World Environment Day slated for June 5, with the theme: “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

“Every year, 500 billion plastic bags are used around the world, 13 million tonnes of plastic leak into the ocean and 17 million barrels of oil are used in plastic production.

“About100,000 marine animals are killed by plastics and 83 percent of tap water are found to contain plastic particles.

“In particular, it is impacting the ocean, which is the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe, major source of food and medicines and a critical part of the biosphere,” Borrini said.

She said that it would join the rest of the world to celebrate the “World Environment Day” on June 5, as well as the “World Ocean Day” on June 8, with focus on “Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean”.

According to her, through this initiative, the bank is reconfirming its commitment to playing a leadership role in ensuring environmental sustainability while supporting economic prosperity and social inclusion in Africa.

She noted that the World Environmental Day (WED) 2018 is a call to action for Africa to come together to combat plastic pollution, one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time.

The celebration will afford stakeholders the opportunity to consider how they can make changes in their everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on natural and human environment.

“The use of plastic has severe environmental and health consequences,” she added.