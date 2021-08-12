Affordability of tools essential for pushing young farmers to embrace advanced technologies in Africa

International › APA

In order to build businesses that advance Africa’s food security and agri-food systems agenda, the affordability of tools for smallholding farmers is essential for this specific category of population to embrace advanced technologies, according to the new findings published Thursday.While it was demonstrated that access to financial capital, capacity building and land will also spur youth interest in agriculture, experts say that Agriculture innovations have a pulling power for every stakeholder in the sector.  

These innovations can create opportunities for young people who might otherwise ignore agriculture while sustainably increasing productivity for smallholder farmers, which can improve their livelihood and stimulate growth in the wider economy, the new report released by Heifer International said.

With the effects of Covid-19 expected to continue through 2021 and into 2022, latest findings indicate that there are fears of a

worsening food situation for more than 20% of Africans – 272 million people – who are already living with or are at risk of severe food insecurity. Such dire situations confirm that we have fallen back on our commitment to achieving zero hunger, a key Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

More than half of Africa’s rural population is employed in the agriculture sector. Young people under the age of 25 account for approximately 60% of Africa’s population and a large share of the 1.8 billion people around the world who are between the ages of 10 to 24 years old, according to the United Nations

Despite current youth migration to urban areas, the report found that young people are still interested in entering the agriculture sector.

